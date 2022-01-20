ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain/snow showers this evening; weekend system grazes the region

By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers are changing over to snow as cold air ushers in behind a front this evening. Any accumulation this evening will be generally be light. Temperatures will make a dramatic drop into the evening, likely reaching the 20s before midnight in many areas. Lows start out in the teens and...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Winter Weather: 1-4″ Of Snow Expected To Fall Throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback. More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NottinghamMD.com

Confidence increasing for ‘significant winter storm’ along East Coast this weekend

NOTTINGHAM, MD—While nothing is set in stone just yet, the National Weather Service says confidence is increasing for a significant winter storm along the East Coast this weekend. The storm system would likely impact Maryland on Friday evening and into Saturday. Forecasters say quite a bit of uncertainty remains as far as the exact track and strength of the storm. … Continue reading "Confidence increasing for ‘significant winter storm’ along East Coast this weekend" The post Confidence increasing for ‘significant winter storm’ along East Coast this weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather
WKBW-TV

Snow showers this evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will move through WNY this afternoon with a general snow arriving. Expect the snow to start between 2-4pm with snow for the afternoon commute. Light snow will continue tonight with another 1-2" expected. MONDAY. AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, low 20s. TUESDAY.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Western Pennsylvania On Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow showers will slowly start to wind down over the next couple of hours, leaving general totals of 2 to 4 inches across the region. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Pittsburgh has picked up an official total of 2.4 inches of snow, as of 5 p.m. Skies will clear a bit overnight behind this clipper system, and temperatures will drop to cold levels near the lower teens and single digits by Monday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will start off dry, but another system will bring more snow showers starting after 2 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow across western Pennsylvania by Tuesday morning, with a few higher totals of up to 3 inches possible north of Interstate 80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. WATCH: Shelley Bortz reports Another blast of arctic air invades Wednesday with lows in the lower single digits and near-zero to end the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDBJ7.com

Quiet start to the week with seasonable temperatures

Cold temperatures will continue each morning, but afternoon temperatures are on the rise to begin the week. Highs look to warm mostly back in the 40s today and tomorrow before another cold front brings colder temperatures for the second half of the week. This cold front will also trigger another...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers this evening, even colder into midweek for Columbus area

Thursday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, high 33. It has been an interesting, pretty typical winter type day today. We have had a round of snow showers that already dropped an inch or two of fluffy snow in parts of our area, and now additional snow showers are moving through this evening ahead of midnight. The concern this evening is slightly “warmer” air moving northeast, and is bringing some slightly above freezing temps.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
abc27.com

Snow showers this evening mainly northwest of Harrisburg

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Snow Showers Mainly Northwest Of Harrisburg. Near Steady Temperatures Around 30. TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 36. Winds: W 5-15 mph. WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Colder. Hi 24. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. We’re watching another fast-moving clipper system currently tracking through western PA. Snow showers are moving in...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions; First Alert Forecast Calls For Up To 3 Inches

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. While the snow is no longer falling, Odigwe said side streets in Chicago are a concern. Accumulating snow on the ground is causing cars to slide and get stuck. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snowfall Could Make For Challenging Evening Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day. The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

6 Of Colorado’s 8 Major River Basins Remain Above Normal On Snowpack

DENVER (CBS4) – After a slow start to the snow accumulation season in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains the jet stream finally brought a favorable storm track to the state during the month of December. Many river basins were able to build up a higher-than-normal snowpack within just a matter of weeks. Since the arrival of the new year it has been fairly quiet with just a couple of weak storm systems passing through, but despite that, the snowpack is still above normal in six of the eight major river basins. The Upper Rio Grande and Arkansas river basins are the only two lagging behind but its not by much. A new storm expected on Tuesday will bring light accumulations to most of the state but we could see some modest amounts fall across the two basins in the most need. After that storm it looks like we’ll see several days of relatively dry and quiet weather but there are some indications in computer forecast models that another series of storms will be possible closer to the first of February.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy