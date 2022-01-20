ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sequoia makes Middle East investment debut with Saudi fintech Lean Technologies

By Dan Murphy
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSequoia has made its Middle East investment debut,...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Accelerator to be Launched by Entrepreneurship Division of Saudi Aramco

The new Fintech Accelerator will focus on supporting the ongoing growth and development of high-potential Fintech firms in Saudi Arabia. The program, which is scheduled to begin at the end of February, will be held virtually in Riyadh. It will feature 12 approved/qualified Fintech startups. These firms will participate in workshops and various professional training initiatives. The program will reportedly include a Regulation Track and a Business Track.
WORLD
finextra.com

Saudi fintech Lean raises $33 million

Lean Technologies, a Saudi fintech firm whose founders include the son of the kingdom’s former oil minister, Khalid Al-Falih, has raised $33 million in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India. Founded in 2019 by Hisham Al-Falih, Ashu Gupta and Aditya Sarkar, Lean is an open...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Indipaisa, Hitachi Payment Services Debut FinTech Platform for SMBs

Hitachi Payment Services, a payment solutions provider, has launched a FinTech platform for India’s microbusinesses and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the company announced in a Monday (Jan. 24) press release. The India-based company said in the release that the platform was built in cooperation with Indipaisa, an Indian...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle East#Sequoia#Investment#Cnbc
CNBC

Two income-oriented strategies to protect and grow wealth in the market

Kevin Simpson, founder and chief investment officer at Capital Wealth Planning. No matter what 2022 reveals, the time is always right to make smart, long-term investments to build wealth and protect what you have. It's vital to have a strategy and disciplined approach — with an eye on the long...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Lean Technologies raises USD 33 mln in Series A

Saudi financial technology startup Lean Technologies has raised USD 33 million in its series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India. The startup provides a platform that allows its clients to integrate with their customer's bank accounts to retrieve relevant information or initiate bank transfers. The proprietary technology is used by several financial players in the region, across different verticals including remittances, cryptocurrency, and investment.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Citadel Securities takes in $1.15B investment from Sequoia and Paradigm

Citadel Securities, the market maker arm of Ken Griffin-led hedge fund Citadel, announced that VC firms Sequoia Capital and Paradigm made a $1.15 billion combined minority investment in the market maker, bringing its valuation to $22 billion. The partnership with Paradigm, a Web3-focused investor, signaled Citadel Securities’ shift toward new asset classes such as crypto.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
CNBC

Two experts break down tech stocks to watch as Nasdaq nears correction territory

Sylvia Jablonski Kampaktsis, CIO and co-founder of Defiance ETFs, and Karen Firestone, chairman and CEO of Aureus Asset Management, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down markets and the latest slide in tech stocks. Jablonski explains why the Nasdaq's latest tumble could be short lived and breaks down which tech stocks investors should watch. Meanwhile, Firestone explains why she trimmed some holdings in names like Home Depot, Sherwin-Williams and more.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Starboard-led Acacia confirms talks with Kohl's

Acacia Research Corp, controlled by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, confirmed late Monday it has offered to buy department store Kohl's Corp. for $64 a share in cash. The Wall Street Journal reported Acacia's interest over the weekend, with Kohl's confirming Monday that it had multiple proposals on the table. "In conversations related to the proposal, representatives of Acacia and Kohl's discussed Acacia's business strategy and prospective plans with respect to Kohl's," and Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to Acacia, Acacia said in a filing late Monday. Kohl's shares inched higher in the extended session Monday after rallying 36% in the regular trading day.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Royal Dutch no more — Shell officially changes name

The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership. The shares will follow a single line of ordinary shares on Jan. 29. Shell officially changed its name...
BUSINESS
visitsarasota.com

SILL Presents "Making Peace in the Middle East"

The Abraham accords were brokered in 2020 between Israel and four Arab countries. Veteran diplomat Brian Hook, who was on the negotiating team, will explain the significance of the Accords and the foreign policy required to promote peace in the Middle East.
MIDDLE EAST
greenhousegrower.com

Indoor Vegetable Operation Makes Big Investment in Research and Technology

Soli Organic Inc. (formerly known as Shenandoah Growers) recently announced two partnerships that will enhance the company’s cost advantage, further improve unit economics, and support the continued development of its consumer brand, which makes high-quality, indoor-grown organic produce widely accessible. Through a new multi-year partnership, Soli Organic will work...
AGRICULTURE
TravelPulse

2022 Travel Guide to the Middle East

Many Middle Eastern countries popular with U.S. travelers are open to vaccinated individuals and are offering exceptional experiences, high-end hotels and an abundance of brand-new attractions. Head to Jordan to see iconic Petra, the United Arab Emirates for Expo 2020, Turkey for the Blue Mosque and Qatar, which will welcome...
FIFA
gmauthority.com

GM To Deploy BrightDrop EV600 Vans In The Middle East

Although General Motors just unveiled the new BrightDrop EV600 last year in conjunction with the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the first units of the all-electric light commercial van have already been delivered to U.S. customers, making the EV600 the fastest-developed vehicle in GM history. Now, the BrightDrop EV600 is set to arrive in the Middle East, as well.
WORLD
pymnts

CBANC Debuts B2B FinTech Marketplace for CUs, Small Banks

Online banking and credit union community CBANC on Monday (Jan. 10) launched a new platform that features an online marketplace of products and solutions for financial institutions. The CBANC Marketplace includes data and information for 1,000 products from more than 450 companies that offer solutions and services to banks and...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy