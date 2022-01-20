ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Phone call shows brother pleading with Texas hostage-taker

By DANICA KIRKA, SYLVIA HUI, JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON — A British man who held four people hostage in a Texas synagogue ranted against Jews and American wars in countries like Afghanistan as his brother pleaded with him to give up and free the captives, a recording of the conversation shows. In the expletive-filled recording posted...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Texas synagogue hostage-taker was British

A man who took four hostages at a synagogue in a suburb of Dallas, Texas, has been identified by the FBI as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44. The man who interrupted a morning service in Colleyville on Saturday was shot and killed after a 10-hour standoff with police. All...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
London, TX
City
Colleyville, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Decatur Daily

White House: Texas hostage-taker not in terror database

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday. Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Independent

Brother of Texas synagogue gunman urged him to surrender in final phone call

The brother of the British man who took four people hostage during an attack on Texas synagogue pleaded with his brother to surrender during their final phone call, it had been revealed.During the audio recording of their call, obtained by the Jewish Chronicle, Malik Faisal Akram tells his brother he wants to “go down as a martyr” and he had “come to die.”Mr Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn, was shot dead by law enforcement after taking hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.Two men have since been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
americanmilitarynews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse is heading back to the courtroom

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, is seeking the return of his AR-15 and other property that was seized by law enforcement following his arrest. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, filed a motion with the Kenosha County Circuit Court on...
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
SELF

Here’s Where to Get Free N95 Masks

This week, the White House announced a potential game changer in the fight against omicron: free N95 masks. As COVID-case rates and hospitalization rates reach all-time highs in the U.S., an official in the Biden administration announced on Wednesday plans to begin distributing 400 million non-surgical N95 masks to the public. The plan, which is set to go into effect next week and be “fully up and running by early February,” is to distribute the masks via local pharmacies, CNN reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Fbi#Antisemitism#Detainees#British#Jews#American#The Jewish Chronicle#Jewish#Pakistani#Fbi Swat
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy