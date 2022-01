Over the last two years, New Jersey’s own Chris Patrick has steadily made his way through this crazy maze we called the music industry. Dropping projects like From The Heart Vol. 2 and singles like “3 AM,” his consistency has set him apart from the rest. Not to mention, he’s made magic with Deante’ Hitchcock, Reggie Becton and several other artists. As the new year kicks off, the sky is the limit for Chris Patrick.

