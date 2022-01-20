ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly banished

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. Nearly banished. Views : 78 Unique : 70. Roy (aka kaybee) commented...

Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops Stunning Snap From Underwater Photoshoot

On Sunday night, American Pickers star Danielle Colby posted a stunning picture from a recent underwater photoshoot. Season 23 of the hit History Channel series is currently airing as of New Year’s Day. Pickers Mike Wolfe, his brother, Robbie Wolfe, and Colby are back searching for more forgotten treasures. Longtime picker Frank Fritz isn’t with the show anymore, but the rest of the crew have pressed on as they look for items to fill up their Antique Archaeology shops.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Robert Irvine's Confession Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Restaurant: Impossible

Some cooking shows tend to get our tears flowing. "Chopped" may seem like an unlikely candidate for this, but in every episode, the competing chefs tell a story about their motivation for being there — and their tales often detail heart-wrenching accounts of overcoming loss, adversity, and grief in order to accomplish their goals. Another show that often encourages the water works? "Restaurant: Impossible," according to some social media users.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Julia Fox Has Already Given Her Relationship With Kanye a Nickname

Things are moving quickly for Julia Fox and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, so much so that Fox has already cooked up a nickname for them. On her Instagram Stories on Monday, Fox shared a snap of the duo from Paris Men’s Fashion Week, revealing the nickname that wasn’t too tough to see coming: Juliye.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

The world of fashion has lost another one of its greatest icons. French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away. He was 73 years old. On Sunday evening, a black square was posted on the designer's Instagram page. The caption read, "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." No details regarding the cause of death were immediately revealed to the public.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Anne Marie
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
ephotozine.com

Professional?

Time for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. Professional?. Views : 116 Unique : 86. Photography is one sphere in which...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

Harmonograph - Part 2

In Part 1 of this Blog I gave a bit of history and outlined some of the challenges I wanted to overcome in the project. In this part, I will outline the platform I have constructed and how it works. This next variant of the machine is around 2 metres...
MUSIC
ephotozine.com

Lightpainting with a Harmonograph Andrew Carter

I’ve been posting images from my harmonograph project ‘Harmony of Light’ for the last year or so on EPZ and have been evolving the machine and the type of images I can produce with it. I thought it was about time to write the project up as a blog, so you can see what I have done and how these results have been achieved. I’m planning the blog will be in 5 sections so each individual part will be quite short and hopefully readable; it will also give me time to add or modify and respond to any questions or suggestions! If, however, you are impatient and want to see more images, you can view my gallery on SmugMug or look back through my EPZ images. I hope you enjoy this – comments and feedback appreciated!
DESIGN
Elite Daily

Rupert Grint Returned To IG After A Year Away To Share A Rare Pic Of His Daughter

After nearly a year's hiatus from Instagram, Rupert Grint made a social media comeback on Friday, Jan. 21. The Harry Potter star shared an adorable pic of his daughter Wednesday G. Grint that showed her sitting on his actor chair on the set of his Apple TV+ show Servant. This is a pretty big deal for fans, since Grint rarely ever posts and has only shared one pic of Wednesday before now. Given his time off the platform, the 33-year-old admitted how out of touch he is with the app, writing “Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram.” Additionally, Rupert Grint’s 2022 IG return not only featured his daughter, but some nods at the Harry Potter reunion and the upcoming season of Servant.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
ephotozine.com

2022 Dartmoor Photowalk 03 Childe's Tomb & Fox Tor

2022 Dartmoor Photowalk 03 Childe's Tomb & Fox Tor. This week Mrs T and I went out to Childe’s Tomb which sits on the outer edge of Foxtor Mires just underneath Fox Tor. We had originally planned to do this last week but given the proximity to the infamous Foxtor Mires and the heavy fog we postponed the trip, this week though the weather was significantly better. Foxtor Mires is thought to have been the inspiration for Grimpen Mire in the Sherlock Holmes novel Hound of the Baskervilles.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Change your settings: How a ‘workation’ banished my January blues

People are looking at me a little strangely as I run along the seafront. They take a glance at my face and avert their gaze, distinctly uncomfortable. After a few more paces, I take stock and wonder if it’s because – without quite being conscious of the fact – I have been staring at each person I pass full in the face while beaming from ear to ear. I suppose, on reflection, it is a little alarming to see a thirty-something stranger, red as a beetroot, gurning sweatily while looking deep into your eyes.The thing is… I can’t help myself....
AIRBNB
Complex

Kanye Tells Paparazzi He Wants a Percentage of the Money They Make Off His Image

Purported billionaire Kanye West wants a cut of the paparazzi’s earnings. The 44-year-old artist explained his stance Saturday during a run-in with photographers in Miami. Ye told the pap he wanted celebrities to take more control of their likeness—and one way to do this was by ensuring each star received a percentage of the money made from paparazzi photos and interviews.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Mission’ Review: A Mormon Documentary In Which Travel Seems More Narrowing Than Broadening

Though not mandatory, a stint of missionary service is common among young Mormons, with men and (to a lesser extent) women mostly between 18 and 21 sent to LDS outposts around the world for evangelical work by the thousands each year. They comprise the most public face of a church still regarded by many outsiders as secretive and strange, and thus are an object of natural curiosity, if also some popular ridicule. During the Sundance Film Festival, even the streets of Park City itself have paid testament to the ubiquity of their cheerful accosting of strangers with the word of...
RELIGION
Variety

‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ Review: Regina Hall Plays a Disgraced Pastor’s Wife in So-So Megachurch Satire

How to take on the hypocrisy of megachurch culture on a micro budget? That’s the quandary at the center of the Ebo twins’ “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” An easy-target satire of a disgraced Southern Baptist pastor and the first lady who stood by his side amid scandal, packed as a Christopher Guest-style mock documentary, writer-director Adamma Ebo’s indie comedy (produced by sister Adanne) should tickle those who share her skepticism of organized religion — especially the profit-oriented variety — but doesn’t go much deeper than the 15-minute short film on which it’s based. The biggest upgrade here comes from...
MOVIES
Distractify

'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Felt "Love at First Sight" With Her Current Partner

There seems to be no stopping Amy Schneider on Jeopardy!. The current reigning champ has been on the game show for several months, dominating each successive episode and amassing more than $1 million in winnings. While she's still aiming to break even bigger records, such as Ken Jenning's historic 74-episode winning streak, the current champ has also made certain details of her personal life known as she grows in popularity. So, does Amy Schneider have a partner in romance?
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville issues stark warning to fans

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has issued a warning to his fans on social media after a number of fake accounts have posed as the actor. Taking to his official Instagram platform, the 58-year-old shared a photo with his 149,000 followers showing a list of scam users. The actor, who...
CELEBRITIES

