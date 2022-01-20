Nearly banished

I’ve been posting images from my harmonograph project ‘Harmony of Light’ for the last year or so on EPZ and have been evolving the machine and the type of images I can produce with it. I thought it was about time to write the project up as a blog, so you can see what I have done and how these results have been achieved. I’m planning the blog will be in 5 sections so each individual part will be quite short and hopefully readable; it will also give me time to add or modify and respond to any questions or suggestions! If, however, you are impatient and want to see more images, you can view my gallery on SmugMug or look back through my EPZ images. I hope you enjoy this – comments and feedback appreciated!

