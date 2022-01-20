Wakanda Forever: What Does The Future Hold For Black Panther 2?

It’s the final day of our Marvel Mania Bracket! Vote online for the greatest MCU movie ever made!. And then there were two. Over the last two weeks, we’ve pitted every movie and TV show within the Marvel Cinematic Universe against each other to help decide which are the best of the best! After four grueling rounds of nearly impossible-to-decide matchups, the bracket has yielded two films remainings; 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. In a fitting end to the ultimate battle of MCU properties, the two most significant crossover events in comic book cinema find each other at the end of the road of this tournament. While the movies themselves are sister films, each one half a grander story, it’s time for you to decide who should be crowned champion of Marvel Marnia!

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO