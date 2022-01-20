ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakanda Forever: What Does The Future Hold For Black Panther 2?

By Don Kaye
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming resumed this week on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with director Ryan Coogler overseeing what is said to be another four weeks of work at Marvel’s Atlanta-area production complex before the film wraps principal photography. This last stretch picks up where the project left off in November, which...

COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Rumor Reveals New Details About Namor, Atlantis, And...Doctor Doom?!

There have been rumblings for a while now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will pit T'Challa's home nation against Atlantis, and Bleeding Cool (who rarely post scoops, but tend to be extremely reliable when they do) has now shared a few fresh pieces of intel. The site reveals we should expect to see Namor the Sub-Mariner, his cousin Namora, and Atlantean warlord Attuma in the sequel.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Winston Duke's M'Baku Character Reportedly Has Larger Role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Fans might just be seeing more of Winston Duke’s character, M’Baku, play a larger role in upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Duke negotiated a “hefty raise” with Marvel for his return as M’Baku for the sequel, signalling that he will hav an “expanded role” in the Black Panther storyline. However, it is currently unclear how his character’s role will expand in Wakanda mythos. In the original film, M’Baku was best known as the Jabari Tribe leader who challenged T’Challa to fight for the reign over Wakanda. After M’Baku loses, he and his tribe later join T’Challa in the fight against Erik Killmonger.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Marvel Fans Confused and Intrigued as Moon Knight Trailer Reveals Arthur Harrow

It’s Moon Knight, but not quite as we know him! Fans of the Marvel Comics version of MK have been intrigued to discover this week that in the cult superhero’s upcoming Disney+ series, the story will initially center on one of the character’s alternate identities, Steven Grant, when the show arrives this March.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: All the Rumored Cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It feels like every Marvel character from the last 20+ years of movies is rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “Marvel fans are starting to take their theories about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a bit too far. The film, which will hit theaters in early May, promises to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious and trippiest projects to date. Picking up where WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, Multiverse of Madness has already been confirmed to feature appearances from some truly weird comic book villains as well as What If…? Season 1’s best character.”
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Avengers: Infinity War vs. Avengers: Endgame – Vote for the Best MCU Movie

It’s the final day of our Marvel Mania Bracket! Vote online for the greatest MCU movie ever made!. And then there were two. Over the last two weeks, we’ve pitted every movie and TV show within the Marvel Cinematic Universe against each other to help decide which are the best of the best! After four grueling rounds of nearly impossible-to-decide matchups, the bracket has yielded two films remainings; 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. In a fitting end to the ultimate battle of MCU properties, the two most significant crossover events in comic book cinema find each other at the end of the road of this tournament. While the movies themselves are sister films, each one half a grander story, it’s time for you to decide who should be crowned champion of Marvel Marnia!
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Is the World Ready for a 3-Hour Batman Movie?

Holy restless legs, Batman, your new movie is going to have the same length as The Godfather! That’s at least what appears to be the case for The Batman, which has been recorded by IMDb to have a running time of two hours and 55 minutes—just three minutes shorter than Peter Jackson’s theatrical cut of The Fellowship of the Ring.
MOVIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson shocks Yorkshire diners as he arrives in UK to film Marvel series

Samuel L Jackson has reportedly stunned local diners in a Huddersfield restaurant after being spotted in the area filming a new series.The actor is believed to have arrived in Yorkshire to film the forthcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion.Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in several films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to front his own Disney Plus series as the character.Local reports have confirmed multiple sightings of the Hollywood A-lister, as Secret Invasion prepares to film in Halifax and Leeds.He has reportedly been seen taking photographs with fans and dining in a local restaurant.Secret Invasion will also...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chukwudi Iwuji on ‘Peacemaker’ and His “Extremely Powerful” and “Complex” ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Character

[The following interview contains spoilers for Peacemaker’s first four episodes.] Viewers immediately fell in love with Peacemaker’s title sequence as the entire cast danced to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It.” But Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays Project Butterfly leader Clemson Murn, cherishes the opening credits more than anyone since they’re forever associated with a career-changing moment. Peacemaker was already a huge break for the Nigerian-British actor, but early on in production, Peacemaker creator James Gunn approached Iwuji with a seismic offer. “I literally went from dancing on the soundstage to James saying, ‘Come over here, I want you to be in Guardians of...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Halts Production AGAIN As Lupita Nyong'o And Others Test Positive For COVID

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn't had the smoothest of productions. Many fans have questioned whether a sequel should even happen in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's tragic death, but the movie has since seen star Letitia Wright injured thanks to a stunt gone wrong and work halted prior to the holidays thanks to various pandemic-related complications.
MOVIES
SPY

How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order Like the Superhero You Are

Table of Contents Where Can I Watch Marvel Movies? Which Marvel Movies Aren’t On Disney Plus? Where To Watch Marvel Movies Not on Disney+ Where Can I Watch Marvel TV Shows? How to Watch the Marvel Movies and TV Shows in Chronological Order How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Release Order Timeline Versus Release Order The Best MCU Gear and Merch Whether you’re a newer superhero fan or someone who just takes comfort in chilling out with Captain America and Iron Man, watching the Marvel movies in order is always a fun exercise. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has something for everyone. Female superheroes? Oh hi...
TV SHOWS
