Former Olympian Adam Rippon marries fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Former Olympian Adam Rippon rang in the new year with a surprise wedding.

According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the retired figure skater took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and beau Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, a Finnish real estate broker, tied the knot Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.

“SURPRISE,” Rippon, 32, captioned a series of photos of the pair posing with their dog. “WE ARE MARRIED. One afternoon, JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic romantic phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now.’ So we did. It was just the three of us, and it was perfect.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” champion and Kajaala, 34, have been together since 2018, “ET” reported.

Photos: Adam Rippon through the years Here are some memorable photos of Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon through the years. (Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

