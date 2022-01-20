ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tiley says not resigning, denies Tennis Australia paying Djokovic legal fees

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Embattled Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday he would not be resigning over the Novak Djokovic saga and denied Tennis Australia (TA) were paying the Serbian’s legal and travel expenses. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night, hours after a...

