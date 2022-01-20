ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

British Police Arrest Two Men in Texas Synagogue Attack Investigation

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - British police on Thursday arrested two men as part of an investigation into a hostage taking at...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Judge Orders Release Of Body-Cam Footage In Death Of Jason Walker, Who Was Killed By An Off-Duty Cop

A judge has ordered the release of body camera footage of officers who arrived at the scene after Jason Walker was killed by an off-duty cop in North Carolina. Walker, 37, was shot and killed earlier this month by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash, who was driving his car with his wife and daughter. Hash claimed Walker jumped on his car, tore off his windscreen wipers, and began smashing his windshield.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
US News and World Report

Man Lying in Road Dead After Being Run Over by Police SUV

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man who was lying in a road died after being run over by a police vehicle on Monday night in suburban Denver, authorities said. The 37-year-old man from Salt Lake City was hit at 11:25 p.m. by an Aurora Police Department officer driving a fully marked police SUV, the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement Tuesday. The man, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene about 3 miles (5 kilometers) east of Cherry Creek State Park.
AURORA, CO
US News and World Report

Woman Identified 27 Years After Remains Found in Michigan

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The body of a woman found in a western Michigan ditch has been identified 27 years later. Authorities using DNA and genealogical tests learned that the remains were Shelly Rae Kephart, also known as Shelly Rae Christian, the Ottawa County sheriff's office said Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Victim of Fatal Altercation in Duluth Identified by Police

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation in Duluth last weekend. Officers were dispatched to a medical call shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday where they found 42-year-old Ryan Roessler unconscious on the floor. Roessler was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police statement.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Police#Synagogue#Birmingham#Hostage#Reuters#Congregation Beth Israel
US News and World Report

Man Guilty on All Counts in Wisconsin Shooting That Killed 3

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing three people and wounding three others in an April shooting at a bar in Wisconsin was found guilty on all charges Tuesday. The jury came back with the verdict less than two hours, including a break for pizza, after the closing arguments in the trial of Rakayo Vinson, 25, who was charged in the deaths of 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Pregnant woman, 24, jailed for life after stabbing boyfriend to death at New Year’s party

A pregnant woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS Chicago

Sources: Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood, sources told CBS 2. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Sources said the man was a trooper with Illinois State Police, but his role within the department was not clear. Chicago Police and Illinois State Police were sent to the scene. Following the discovery, a call went out on the scanner for a 10-1, indicating an officer in distress. A neighbor also told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that a state police vehicle had been seen parked in the area regularly over the past several months. Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Mississippi Man Chased by Police Found Dead Days Later

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Friends and family of a Mississippi man found dead in a marsh nearly a week after police chased him there want to know how he died and why officers did not locate his body earlier. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is probing 36-year-old Corri...
MOSS POINT, MS
US News and World Report

Man Shot and Killed in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday Night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend. Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Officer T.J. Tomasic said officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of South 47th Terrace shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday because a man was lying in the driveway.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Independent

Man dies after being punched in the head at social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Paul Ologbose, 57, is thought to have been hit in the head once following an altercation at a venue on Kensington Drive in Leigh shortly before 1.55am on Sunday.A man aged in his 40s was taken to custody by officers at the scene, and he has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.Mr Ologbose was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died on Sunday afternoon.Detectives in #Wigan have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Police: Man Shoots up Idaho Motel After Smoking-Fee Charge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man upset with being charged a $150 fee for smoking in his motel room fired multiple rounds from an assault-style rifle into the building before driving away, authorities in eastern Idaho said. The shooting occurred Friday morning at the Motel 6 in Rexburg, Idaho,...
REXBURG, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy