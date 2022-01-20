British Police Arrest Two Men in Texas Synagogue Attack Investigation

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
A police officer who was jailed for assaulting two black members of the public while on duty has been found dead at his home. Declan Jones, a former constable with West Midlands Police, was said to have caused a public relations “disaster” for police with the assaults on consecutive days in April 2020.
A judge has ordered the release of body camera footage of officers who arrived at the scene after Jason Walker was killed by an off-duty cop in North Carolina. Walker, 37, was shot and killed earlier this month by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash, who was driving his car with his wife and daughter. Hash claimed Walker jumped on his car, tore off his windscreen wipers, and began smashing his windshield.
(Reuters) -One New York City police officer was killed and another was fighting for his life after the pair were shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said. Neither of the officers have been identified by police. Authorities said that the policeman who died was a 22-year-old...
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man who was lying in a road died after being run over by a police vehicle on Monday night in suburban Denver, authorities said. The 37-year-old man from Salt Lake City was hit at 11:25 p.m. by an Aurora Police Department officer driving a fully marked police SUV, the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement Tuesday. The man, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene about 3 miles (5 kilometers) east of Cherry Creek State Park.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The body of a woman found in a western Michigan ditch has been identified 27 years later. Authorities using DNA and genealogical tests learned that the remains were Shelly Rae Kephart, also known as Shelly Rae Christian, the Ottawa County sheriff's office said Thursday.
A Long Island couple has been charged with hate crimes and child endangerment after launching an unprovoked verbal attack against a biracial couple and their 10-year-old son on a commuter train. According to WNBC, the incident occurred as Liz Edelkind, who is Afro-Latina, was heading home from a Knicks game...
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation in Duluth last weekend. Officers were dispatched to a medical call shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday where they found 42-year-old Ryan Roessler unconscious on the floor. Roessler was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police statement.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing three people and wounding three others in an April shooting at a bar in Wisconsin was found guilty on all charges Tuesday. The jury came back with the verdict less than two hours, including a break for pizza, after the closing arguments in the trial of Rakayo Vinson, 25, who was charged in the deaths of 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.
A pregnant woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton Police Department investigators have arrested Angela Downing, 57, for murder after her 3-year-old grandson was declared dead on January 22. On Jan. 18, officers were notified by Child Protective Services of a severely injured child being treated at a local hospital. Downing reported to...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood, sources told CBS 2.
Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line.
The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered.
Sources said the man was a trooper with Illinois State Police, but his role within the department was not clear. Chicago Police and Illinois State Police were sent to the scene.
Following the discovery, a call went out on the scanner for a 10-1, indicating an officer in distress. A neighbor also told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that a state police vehicle had been seen parked in the area regularly over the past several months.
Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him, Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference on his plans to combat gun violence.
An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Friends and family of a Mississippi man found dead in a marsh nearly a week after police chased him there want to know how he died and why officers did not locate his body earlier. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is probing 36-year-old Corri...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend. Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Officer T.J. Tomasic said officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of South 47th Terrace shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday because a man was lying in the driveway.
A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Paul Ologbose, 57, is thought to have been hit in the head once following an altercation at a venue on Kensington Drive in Leigh shortly before 1.55am on Sunday.A man aged in his 40s was taken to custody by officers at the scene, and he has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.Mr Ologbose was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died on Sunday afternoon.Detectives in #Wigan have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for information...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man upset with being charged a $150 fee for smoking in his motel room fired multiple rounds from an assault-style rifle into the building before driving away, authorities in eastern Idaho said. The shooting occurred Friday morning at the Motel 6 in Rexburg, Idaho,...
Kyle Rittenhouse is letting go of the past. On Friday, January 21st, it was reported that the 19-year-old's attorney requested the release of the gun the teenager used to shoot and kill two men, and wound another back in August of 2020, as per CNN. The reason for the request...
