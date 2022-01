Unilever has said it will not increase its £50 billion offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) consumer arm which was rejected earlier this week. The Marmite and Dove soap manufacturer said it has considered financial documents from GSK over the business – which is due to be spun off later this year – but they have not changed Unilever’s view of its value.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO