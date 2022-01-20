5 Stocks To Watch For January 20, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly loss at $1.47 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares slipped 0.3% to $17.26 in pre-market trading.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Alcoa shares gained 2.3% to $60.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares dropped 0.1% to $515.50 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales came in above estimates. United Airlines shares, however, fell 1.9% to $43.54 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion after the closing bell. Union Pacific shares fell 0.5% to $238.40 in after-hours trading.
