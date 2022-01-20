ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Stocks To Watch For January 20, 2022

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPTuj_0dqfkvKK00

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly loss at $1.47 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares slipped 0.3% to $17.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Alcoa shares gained 2.3% to $60.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares dropped 0.1% to $515.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales came in above estimates. United Airlines shares, however, fell 1.9% to $43.54 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion after the closing bell. Union Pacific shares fell 0.5% to $238.40 in after-hours trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking Into Cleveland-cliffs Inc's Recent Short Interest

Cleveland-cliffs Inc's (NYSE:CLF) short percent of float has fallen 10.79% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 40.88 million shares sold short, which is 9.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Defying The Market Downturn

After an impressive year of steady growth in blue-chip indices, volatility has returned to Wall Street. Market participants are concerned about the growing omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as mounting inflationary pressure that could compel the Fed to walk back on its dovish monetary policies. For context, the three...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Alcoa Corporation#Nflx#Premarket Prep#Ual#Union Pacific Corporation#Unp
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Crown Castle expects to grow its dividend by 7% to 8% per year. NextEra Energy Partners sees 12% to 15% annual dividend growth through 2024. Combined with their 3%+ dividend yields, this growth should power attractive total returns. Dividend stocks can be great investments. Companies that pay dividends have historically...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
100K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy