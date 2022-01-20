ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former Olympian Adam Rippon marries fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoqaR_0dqfkuRb00

LOS ANGELES — Former Olympian Adam Rippon rang in the new year with a surprise wedding.

According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the retired figure skater took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and beau Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, a Finnish real estate broker, tied the knot Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.

“SURPRISE,” Rippon, 32, captioned a series of photos of the pair posing with their dog. “WE ARE MARRIED. One afternoon, JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic romantic phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now.’ So we did. It was just the three of us, and it was perfect.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” champion and Kajaala, 34, have been together since 2018, “ET” reported.

Photos: Adam Rippon through the years Here are some memorable photos of Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon through the years. (Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Beaumont Enterprise

Adam Rippon looks back at his role in 2018 Olympics

So, it's just another competition? Got to treat the Winter Olympics that way?. Many athletes say that, perhaps trying to convince themselves that the Games are a regular, no major deal kind of event. Adam Rippon even used that ploy back in 2018. Then Rippon — and the sporting world...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wells Adams Admits He ‘Already Feels Married’ To Sarah Hyland After Postponing Wedding Twice

While they’ve unfortunately had to push back their wedding twice, Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland are more in love than ever & just bought a house together!. As things hopefully start to return to normal after a major COVID-19 surge, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have their fingers crossed that 2022 will finally be the year they get married! The couple has had to postpone their nuptials twice due to the pandemic, and Wells admitted they “already feel married,” ahead of the big day. “We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married…But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance, because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it…and I want a bunch of gifts from rich Hollywood types!” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender joked to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We’re holding off on getting a stand mixer, because we know one will be coming!”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Former Olympian Monica Aksamit Did Not Get the Gold on 'Joe Millionaire'

At 6 feet tall, Monica Aksamit already projects a vibe of no f---s given in any room she's in. Prior to becoming a contestant on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, she already boasted roughly 100,000 followers on Instagram. She's model-pretty, which makes sense because she's a model, but Monica is also approachable. (A great deal of her IG features photos of her dog.) But who exactly is Joe Millionaire's Monica Aksamit?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
ComicBook

The Late Late Show Cancels Remaining Shows After James Corden Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Late Late Show with James Corden has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, after host James Corden has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by Corden on social media on Thursday, with him revealing that he is "fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this [is] fortunate enough to say [he feels] completely fine." While the specifics of this COVID-related hiatus are unclear, Corden's post did say that the CBS show "will be off the air for the next few days." Thursday's new broadcast has Jared Leto and Mackenzie Davis scheduled to appear, with a re-run already set for tomorrow.
PUBLIC HEALTH
963kklz.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Betty White’s cause of death has been revealed, according to People. The gossip site reports that the American icon died from a stroke that she suffered six days prior to her passing on December 31, 2021. A death certificate obtained by the gossip site TMZ says that the comedian’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Fiance#Pekka#Wedding#People#Finnish#Cox Media Group
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Kids Don’t Like The Weeknd? Maddox And Pax Reportedly Think Singer’s Creepy

Angelina Jolie's children allegedly want her to date Jonny Lee Miller, not The Weeknd. Angelina Jolie is still single after all these years. The actress previously admitted that it’s challenging to date her because of all her dating requirements. As such, Jolie has opted to focus on her children and her career since her split from Brad Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Will Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek Get Married on 'Chicago P.D.' to Keep Makayla?

In Season 8, Episode 3 of Chicago P.D., officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) find a child in the middle of the street who had witnessed her entire family being murdered. Instantly, Burgess bonds with the little girl named Makayla Ward (Ramona Edith Williams), who ends up staying with her until authorities can find a living relative. At the end of the episode, Makayla ends up going to live with her cousin Kathy, but that is temporary.
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Peter Dinklage Calls Out Disney’s ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Remake: ‘What the F– Are You Doing?’

Peter Dinklage is not having Disney’s new live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”. The actor, who currently stars in Joe Wright’s musical “Cyrano” and is best known for his role in “Game of Thrones,” was on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast Monday (Dinklage’s comments start around 55:45), where he unloaded on the upcoming live-action remake, calling it “fucking backwards.”
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is former Olympian Marlena Wesh on The Bachelor?

Season 26 of The Bachelor is well underway, with Clayton Echard on the search for the love of his life. Hailing from Eureka, Missouri, Clayton Echard has been given a second chance to find the one. He is best known for his appearance as a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops Stunning Snap From Underwater Photoshoot

On Sunday night, American Pickers star Danielle Colby posted a stunning picture from a recent underwater photoshoot. Season 23 of the hit History Channel series is currently airing as of New Year’s Day. Pickers Mike Wolfe, his brother, Robbie Wolfe, and Colby are back searching for more forgotten treasures. Longtime picker Frank Fritz isn’t with the show anymore, but the rest of the crew have pressed on as they look for items to fill up their Antique Archaeology shops.
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Adele Flees Las Vegas, Spotted In Slippers At Boyfriend Rich Paul's Beverly Hills Mansion Hours After Tearfully Canceling Shows

Adele left Las Vegas immediately after canceling her Las Vegas shows for what was supposed to be her residency opening weekend. The 33-year-old songbird was photographed arriving at her boyfriend Rich Paul's Beverly Hills, California, home in the dead of night following her tearful announcement that left several fans stuck in Sin City without a show to go to.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy