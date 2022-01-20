Fish Report

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WJZ) — Mother Nature is finally cooperating after an up-and-down start to the ski season at many local resorts. Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, Pa., had to delay its opening until late December and shut down just a few days into the season. “It can always be a little challenging here in early December,” said General Manager Brett Cook. Fortunately, the recent cold snap is just what they needed to cure those no-snow blues. “It’s looking phenomenal,” said Cook, “We have a ton of snow down, and those cold temperatures really allow us to put out a ton of water. The more...

LEWISBERRY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO