DURHAM, NH. – The University of Connecticut women's swimming and diving team fell to the University of New Hampshire Saturday afternoon 158-142. In a back and forth meet, the Huskies battled until the end but would eventually fall to the tough Wildcats. The Huskies would start the meet out strong with a sweep of the 100-yard backstroke. Sophomore Kayla Mendonca, junior Caitlin Spencer and senior Catherine Fazio would finish first second and third, and then senior Katelyn Walsh would follow the sweep with a first-place victory in the 100-yard breaststroke.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO