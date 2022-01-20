ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Olympian Adam Rippon marries fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Former Olympian Adam Rippon rang in the new year with a surprise wedding.

According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the retired figure skater took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and beau Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, a Finnish real estate broker, tied the knot Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.

“SURPRISE,” Rippon, 32, captioned a series of photos of the pair posing with their dog. “WE ARE MARRIED. One afternoon, JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic romantic phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now.’ So we did. It was just the three of us, and it was perfect.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” champion and Kajaala, 34, have been together since 2018, “ET” reported.

Photos: Adam Rippon through the years

