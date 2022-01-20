ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Two men arrested in England over Texas synagogue stand-off

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDKNC_0dqfjStA00

Two men have been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the building in Texas on January 15 following a 10-hour stand-off.

Announcing the latest development, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers from Counter-Terror Policing (CTP) North West continue to support US authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas.

“As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester.

“They remain in custody for questioning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xw9WI_0dqfjStA00
Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) (AP)

“CTP North West officers continue to liaise with and support colleagues from other forces.

“Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.

“So, we would urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you do see anything suspicious then please report it, in confidence, to police via the anti-terrorist hotline or gov.uk/ACT

“It won’t ruin lives but it may well save them.”

Two teenagers arrested in Manchester following the incident were released without charge on Tuesday.

Just pack it in, you’ll get a bit of time and you’ll come out

The hostages were released unharmed while US President Joe Biden branded the incident “an act of terror”.

Audio footage appeared to show a tense final conversation between Akram and his younger brother Gulbar, in which the armed 44-year-old was urged to surrender by his sibling.

The recording, obtained by the Jewish Chronicle from a security source, features Gulbar pleading with his brother to stop.

He said: “Why are you doing that, man? What you doing that for, you know? What’s wrong with you?”

Akram’s replies include his request to die a martyr, as well as some expletive-laden and rambling attempts to justify his actions.

Gulbar, still trying to reason with the hostage-taker, said: “Why have you come to die for? Why though?

“Come on, man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLr48_0dqfjStA00
President Joe Biden described the incident as ‘an act of terror’ (Patrick Semansky/AP) (AP)

“You don’t need to do this, whatever you’re doing, man.

“Just pack it in, you’ll get a bit of time and you’ll come out.

“Think about your kids, man, these guys are innocent – these guys you’ve got there are innocent people, man.”

Akram was investigated by MI5 in 2020 but deemed not to be a credible threat to national security at the time, official sources confirmed to the PA news agency.

It is not yet clear how Akram, who had a criminal record in the UK, was able to travel to the US two weeks ago. US officials believe Akram had a visa, arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and bought the handgun used in the incident.

According to reports, he stayed at a homeless shelter and is believed to have bought a gun on the street before taking four people hostage at the synagogue, one of whom was released after around six hours.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man in court after pensioner killed and husband critically injured in attack

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.Vasile Culea was arrested on Thursday after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire.The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.Mrs Walker’s 88-year-old husband Kenneth suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident.A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.Culea spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.The charges allege the defendant murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.Mr Walker, a town councillor, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 25.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John F. Kennedy
The Independent

Police appeal for information regarding disappearance of 13-year-old Kirklees boy

West Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared from Kirklees two days ago.Officers were notified of Juan Familia’s disappearance at 4.15pm on Friday. He was last seen in the town of Cleckheaton.The force are now appealing for information concerning Juan’s location. The teen is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.Juan is known to frequent Leeds and may also have travelled down to London.Have you seen Juan?Police in Kirklees are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing teen Juan Familia.Juan, 13, was last seen in #Cleckheaton and was reported #missing yesterday afternoon.#leeds #london #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/TzFzlrki54— West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) January 22, 2022Anyone with information can call 101, or go to to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, using reference 1197 of 21/1.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Sources: Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood, sources told CBS 2. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Sources said the man was a trooper with Illinois State Police, but his role within the department was not clear. Chicago Police and Illinois State Police were sent to the scene. Following the discovery, a call went out on the scanner for a 10-1, indicating an officer in distress. A neighbor also told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that a state police vehicle had been seen parked in the area regularly over the past several months. Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Fbi#Synagogue#British#Greater Manchester Police#Communities#The Jewish Chronicle
The Independent

HS2 Bill is ‘landmark moment’ for North West’s rail connections, says Shapps

A “landmark moment” in improving the North West’s rail connections will happen on Monday when the Bill to extend HS2 to Manchester is laid in Parliament, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.Phase 2b of the high-speed railway will cut travel times by around 55 minutes for journeys between London and Manchester, and up to 45 minutes for trips between Birmingham and Manchester, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).It will also at least double capacity on those routes, the DfT said.Extending HS2 from Crewe to Manchester was included in the Government’s £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) published in November, although...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Barrow without Tom Beadling for their clash against Salford

Barrow will be without Tom Beadling for their clash against Salford on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was given a straight red card in the Bluebirds’ FA Cup defeat to Barnsley earlier this month and will serve the final game of his three-match ban. Midfielder Robbie Gotts returned from injury in...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy