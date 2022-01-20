ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-ed from Jan. 30, 1947: ‘Chicago has never completely thrown off the evil spell that (Al) Capone and Prohibition threw over it.’

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Flower petals, whiskey and a cigar are left at the grave of gangster Al Capone Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Three years after the mobster was buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in 1947, his remains were moved to Mt. Carmel. His grave had been repeatedly vandalized. To confuse the curious, Mt. Olivet left a Capone headstone standing (to this day) but the man himself is in Mt. Carmel. It’s said he watches visitors and rises from his grave to chase the discourteous. Which makes sense: Capone was said to be haunted for years by those he murdered at the 1929 St. Valentine’s Day Massacre on Clark Street. Not to mention, even in death he may be looking over his shoulder: Mt. Carmel holds a veritable gangland, including henchman Frank Nitti, assassin Machine Gun Jack McGurn and Chicago crime boss Sam Giancana. Still, if Capone is watching, he’s doing a lousy job: In 1972 his upright headstone disappeared. Chicago Tribune/TNS

This editorial originally ran in the Chicago Tribune on Jan. 30, 1947 , five days after Chicago Outfit boss Al Capone died of heart failure following a stroke.

CAPONE AND HIS FOLLOWERS

Some of our readers [see the Voice of the People ] think that The Tribune and other Chicago newspapers paid too much attention to the death of Al Capone. They think that we could have better devoted the space to decent men and noble projects.

Al Capone was a vile influence on Chicago from the day he came here until he was finally rendered harmless by an occupational disease of his original vocation of pandering.

It is the business of newspapers to hold up the mirror to the world in which they are published, and it is often not a pretty world. Capone was for a time virtually the mayor of Chicago. Until Gov. (Dwight) Green, then a young federal prosecutor, sent him to prison, Capone made and unmade the politicians of this city and had a high proportion of them on his pay roll. His death, thus, was a matter of interest to Chicagoans.

It should have been a reminder to them also that Chicago has never completely thrown off the evil spell that Capone and Prohibition threw over it. Capone’s associates are still doing business in this city. They are the vilest of humankind. Like him, most of them began life as panders and cadets of prostitutes, moving on from there to murder, extortion, and bribery.

They are bold and ruthless, They participate openly in politics, selling their support to whichever party will guarantee them protection for their rackets. They murder and plunder, and they bribe policemen and politicians for the privilege. They are the source of the utmost corruption and Chicago will never be a decent city until it drives them beyond its borders.

