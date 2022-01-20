Comparing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) & Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.92.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO