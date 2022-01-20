ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Cover picture for the articleDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday,...

Barclays Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.40 Price Target

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.35 ($3.80).
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €94.00 Price Target

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.80 ($116.82).
General Motors (GM) Stock: $71 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) have received a $71 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) have received a $71 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner increased the price target on General Motors from $67 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 383.92.
ABB (NYSE:ABB) PT Raised to CHF 32 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.55.
Ford Motor Company Stock (F): $24 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have received a price target of $24 from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have received a price target of $24 from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner increased the price target from $18 while maintaining a “Hold” rating on the company shares.
Lithium Americas Stock (LAC): $34 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) have received a $34 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) have received a $34 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard upgraded Lithium Americas to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating while increasing the price target from $31.
Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October...
Barclays Increases Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 98

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.
Reviewing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Minim and...
SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,591.50.
Snowflake Stock (SNOW): $375 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $375 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $375 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick adjusted the price target on Snowflake from $400 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

THNCF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.
ServiceNow Stock (NOW): $700 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) have received a $700 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) have received a $700 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick adjusted the price target from $820 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of J. M. Smucker worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($92.94).
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.86.
Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.25 ($27.56).
ViacomCBS Stock (VIAC): $43 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) have received a $43 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) have received a $43 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft upgraded ViacomCBS to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating while increasing the price target from $39.
