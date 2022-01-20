ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.92.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
etfdailynews.com

Barclays Increases Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 98

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnq#Ubs Group#Td Securities#Csfb#Goldman Sachs Group
etfdailynews.com

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “. TCN has been the subject of a number of other...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 325

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “. QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
etfdailynews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “. Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,599 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.84 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Aviva PLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,591.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy