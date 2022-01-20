Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.50.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO