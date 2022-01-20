ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company...

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “. QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360...
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.92.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “
Reviewing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Minim and...
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,599 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “. Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries...
Aviva PLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.84 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NextSource Materials (NSRCF) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NextSource Materials to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.
Herc Holdings Inc (HRI): Price Now Near $151.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HRI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-5.34 (-3.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
