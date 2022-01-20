Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO