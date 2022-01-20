ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cover picture for the articleOther research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a...

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 325

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.50.
National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.92.
Barclays Increases Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 98

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “. QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360...
Reviewing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Minim and...
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,599 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Aviva PLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT Lowered to €65.00

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,591.50.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.
Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October...
Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $112.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,304 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

THNCF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.03 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,143 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.
