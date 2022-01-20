ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeparately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.92.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 325

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
etfdailynews.com

Barclays Increases Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 98

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX): Price Now Near $3.27; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.51%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HLX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on HLX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “. TCN has been the subject of a number of other...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “. QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tse#Esi#Atb Capital#Cibc#Hold
etfdailynews.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,599 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Reviewing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Minim and...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “
NEW HAVEN, CT
etfdailynews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

THNCF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy