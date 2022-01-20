Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO