ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 325

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP): Price Down $-2.14 (-2.53)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.05 (-2.43)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, RHP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.05 (-2.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.92.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Share Price#Esmc#Escalon Medical Corp#Ubm#Pachymeters#Axis Image Management
etfdailynews.com

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI): Price Now Near $2.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, PBYI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-1.25%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
etfdailynews.com

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT Lowered to €65.00

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) versus Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Head-To-Head Review

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) and Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of recent recommendations and...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

G Iii Apparel Group Ltd (GIII): Price Now Near $25.29; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, GIII (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-1.63%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GIII has now gone down 9 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.45

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$187.45 and traded as low as C$158.05. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$158.55, with a volume of 60,615 shares. A number of research firms have recently commented...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.03. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,247,996 shares. Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT): Price Down $-0.73 (-1.39)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.61 (-1.16)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, VRNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-1.16%) from the hour prior. VRNT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Reviewing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Minim and...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “. Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX): Price Now Near $3.27; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.51%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HLX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on HLX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy