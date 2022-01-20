ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €57.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on...

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 325

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.50.
Barclays Increases Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 98

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.
National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.92.
SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,591.50.
Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October...
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 63 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “. TCN has been the subject of a number of other...
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Head-To-Head Survey

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent ratings for Morgan...
BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “
CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 111 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “. QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360...
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,143 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.03 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
