Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

By ETF Daily News Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was...

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “. QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360...
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “. Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries...
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 325

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.50.
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “. TCN has been the subject of a number of other...
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.84 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “
Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October...
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,143 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
