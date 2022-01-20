Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €94.00 Price Target

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.
