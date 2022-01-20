ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €94.00 Price Target

Cover picture for the articleKBX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €119.00...

Barclays Increases Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 98

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.
etfdailynews.com

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 325

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.50.
pulse2.com

Cloudflare Stock (NET): $140 Price Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a $140 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a $140 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow upgraded Cloudflare to an “Outperform” rating from a “Neutral” rating while adjusting the price target from $205.
etfdailynews.com

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.
etfdailynews.com

Aviva PLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
etfdailynews.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) sank 0.82% to $44.55 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $5.53 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
etfdailynews.com

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.
etfdailynews.com

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,591.50.
etfdailynews.com

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October...
etfdailynews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.
etfdailynews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
etfdailynews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.03 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
etfdailynews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,143 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
etfdailynews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,304 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
etfdailynews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of J. M. Smucker worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
etfdailynews.com

Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 223 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
etfdailynews.com

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.
