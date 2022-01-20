ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVIXt_0dqffn3100
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 03, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin. - Tesla builds a compound at the site in Gruenheide in Brandenburg for its first European "Gigafactory" near Berlin. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images) By AFP via Getty Images
KEY WORDS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkfub_0dqffn3100

You don’t see this very often.

Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide.

KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire co-founder of IT solutions firm SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%.

According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

In the tweet, “destroy FUD” — means, “fear, uncertainty and doubt” — “and make Johnson bite the dust,” is a reference to Gordon Johnson, the founder of GLJ Research and critic of the company .

Responding to a Twitter user, KoGuan said his preferred guidance would still be setting up an “underpromise/overdeliver/earnings surprise” story.

Referring to Tesla’s chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, KoGuan said he should reassure investors during a challenging macro environment and discourage hedge funds to sell high and buy back low.

Tesla shares have dropped 14% from their November peak, suffering along with other growth stocks as bond yields have surged.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Future Us#Vehicles#European#Andersen Afp#Getty Images#Bloomberg#Tsla#Shi International#Factset#Fud#Glj Research#Underpromise Overdeliver
The Independent

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as tech stocks and crypto suffer steep falls

Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn (£18.5bn), Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn (£14bn) drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn (£12.5bn), and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn (£7.6bn) worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.47% to $930.00 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.63% to 13,855.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $313.49 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.83% to $308.71 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.63% to 13,855.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $75.62 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Independent

Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.35% higher to $2,616.08 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $403.25 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

83K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy