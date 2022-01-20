Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 03, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin. - Tesla builds a compound at the site in Gruenheide in Brandenburg for its first European "Gigafactory" near Berlin. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images) By AFP via Getty Images

You don’t see this very often.

Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide.

KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire co-founder of IT solutions firm SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%.

According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

In the tweet, “destroy FUD” — means, “fear, uncertainty and doubt” — “and make Johnson bite the dust,” is a reference to Gordon Johnson, the founder of GLJ Research and critic of the company .

Responding to a Twitter user, KoGuan said his preferred guidance would still be setting up an “underpromise/overdeliver/earnings surprise” story.

Referring to Tesla’s chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, KoGuan said he should reassure investors during a challenging macro environment and discourage hedge funds to sell high and buy back low.

Tesla shares have dropped 14% from their November peak, suffering along with other growth stocks as bond yields have surged.