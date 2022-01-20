ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israel Signs $3.4 Billion Submarines Deal For 3 Submarines, Delivery Of First In 9 Years

myindiafirst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael has agreed with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to develop and produce three advanced submarines for the Israeli Navy in a deal worth 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), Israel’s Defense Ministry said on...

myindiafirst.com

naval-technology.com

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to build three new submarines for Israel

The new advanced submarines will replace the first batch of Dolphin-class boats. The Israeli Ministry of Defence (MoD) has agreed to purchase three new Dakar-class submarines from Germany’s thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. The MoD said that the technical content and contractual provisions have been agreed following lengthy talks involving all...
MILITARY
KEYT

Israel launches state probe into German submarine purchase

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Cabinet has approved the launch of a state investigation into the purchase of submarines and other warships from Germany, a case that has embroiled close confidants of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sunday’s decision opens a top-level probe into a graft scandal surrounding a deal to purchase $2 billion of naval vessels from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp, an affair that implicated some of Netanyahu’s closest associates. The former prime minister was questioned, but not named as a suspect, in the scandal, referred to in Hebrew as “Case 3000.”
MILITARY
Daily Press

As tensions rise with Russia, Navy’s Truman group joins NATO exercise in Mediterranean

As tensions between the U.S. and Russia rise, the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group has joined a NATO exercise in the eastern Mediterranean that began Monday. The exercise began as a Russian amphibious group approaches from the west, planning to join Russian Pacific warships for an exercise in the region. The NATO exercise, called Neptune Strike 2022, is the latest phase ...
MILITARY
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
WKBN

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters.
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland raises concern about Russian naval exercises within its airspace

The Irish Government has expressed concern about planned Russian Navy military exercises 240km off Ireland’s south-west coast.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).All civilian aircraft will be routed away from the area during the exercises.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia has informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has raised the issue with Russian ambassador...
MILITARY
The Independent

China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest sortie of the new year

In its latest move to assert power, China has sent 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, the largest of such sorties in the new year.According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, the sortie on Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft.The warplanes over Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) came a day after the Navies of US and Japan put on a massive show of strength in the Philippine Sea. It included two US Navy aircraft carrier, two US amphibious assault ships and a Japanese helicopter destroyer.A statement from the US Navy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US shoots down missiles targeting US troops in UAE

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. U.S. Patriot missile defense systems successfully shot down a pair of incoming missiles fired at a U.S. base in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. In an emailed statement to American Military News, the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland ‘not welcome’

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are “not welcome”.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Simon Coveney said the exercises are to take place 240 kilometres (150 miles) off the Irish south-west coast.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Mr Coveney said Ireland...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian military exercises off Irish coast a ‘non-story’, says ambassador

Plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are a “non-story”, the Russian ambassador to Ireland has said.At a press conference in the Russian Embassy on Monday, Yury Filatov downplayed the significance of the navy exercises after concerns were raised by the Irish Government Ireland’s foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney had earlier said the plans were “not welcome”.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).At the press conference, Mr Filatov said: “It has been hugely overblown. These exercises...
MILITARY
naval-technology.com

Spanish Navy’s first S-80 Plus-class submarine to begin mooring trials

The S-80 Plus-class submarines have a submerged displacement of some 3,200t. The Spanish Navy’s first submarine of the S-80 series, the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’, is set to undergo mooring trials. Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company Navantia announced the development through a Twitter post. Navantia is building four of...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
MILITARY

