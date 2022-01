Sudanese gathered to demand justice Monday for the scores killed in a months-long crackdown since a military coup -- then three more were shot dead, according to medics. The latest killings by security forces came during demonstrations in the capital Khartoum, and in a city to the south, by thousands calling for civilian rule, they said. An October 25 coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan derailed a power-sharing transition between the military and civilians that had been painstakingly negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. According to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, the first protester was shot in the chest with a live round. The second took a bullet to the head.

ADVOCACY ・ 3 HOURS AGO