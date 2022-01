A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. In the coming days the minute-by-minute stories about President Biden’s victories, defeats and struggles will be joined by sweeping reviews of the president’s first year in office. The Fox crowd says he’s already a failure. Some in the progressive wing are almost as critical. More sober or at least less partisan minds, like history professor Julian Zelizer, say Biden’s current challenges are very real, but “they shouldn’t be seen as a clear indication of where his presidency is headed.” In this CNN Opinion column, Zelizer notes that “we have seen many presidents recover from a difficult start.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO