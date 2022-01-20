ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

STUFF WE LIKE: Thursday, January 20, 2021

By Rodney Ogle
Pharos-Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVacuums can last a long time if properly used and maintained. One key to keeping your vacuum working properly is to remember that they are designed to suck up dry debris, like dirt, dust and crumbs, NOT wet debris. If you make a spill in the kitchen that includes any damp...

www.pharostribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

12 Canned Foods You Should Never Buy From Walmart

If you have ever binged zombie apocalypse movies, then you might know that a common trait — no matter the main characters or where they're camped out — is a large stash of canned food. Thanks to the format, most canned food has a much longer shelf life than other consumable products. Canned foods are also super convenient when you don't have the energy to prepare and cook an entire meal from scratch. The variety of options is large too, including vegetables, ravioli, and even canned bread.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upliftlegalfunding Com#Florida 3#Texas 4#Illinois 8#Nato#Guardian
J.R. Heimbigner

Expect More Snow In Oregon

SnowmanPhoto by Vane (Pixabay/Creative Commons) Wondering how much snow you'll see this this winter in Oregon? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Oregon this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
I-Rock 93.5

9.35 Questions with Alborn; We Secretly Want an Excuse to Break Stuff

There are very few positive things I can say that came out of 2020. It was mostly a dumpster fire from beginning to end. There is one thing that stands out to me however. February 2nd, 2020 was the first time I saw Alborn live at The Rust Belt, opening for Adelita's Way and Buckcherry. I had heard of the band before, but never got the chance to see them live. It didn't take long for me to realize those guys had something special. Almost two years, and what seems like a lifetime later, The quartet from northern Illinois have traveled all over the United States playing alongside bands like Sevendust, Tantric, Badflower, and Shinedown. They are in regular rotation on I-Rock 93.5 and are headlining the I-Rock 93.5 Holiday Office Party Saturday, January 22nd. I seized the opportunity to reach out to Justin Taylor, frontman of the band, to get answers to my obligatory 9.35 Questions before they get so big that I'll have to go through his agent.
MUSIC
KPBS

Episode 88 - Thursday January 13

We meet a man who is saving bits of San Diego’s film and photographic history one image at a time; see a grateful city pay tribute to the creator of its local landmark; find an ageless mechanic with a most particular specialty, and identify some local “islands” that aren’t islands at all. Plus lots more!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

Woman Gets Swept Away After Plunging Into Icy River

In a terrifying moment recently caught on video, a mother’s children watch in horror as she is swept away after leaping into a frozen river. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old mother of two jumped into the Oredezh River at night. She jumped to mark the Orthodox Epiphany in the village of Vyra, near St Petersburg. They believe that dipping in the freezing water has healing properties.
ACCIDENTS
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy