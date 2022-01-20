STUFF WE LIKE: Thursday, January 20, 2021

There are very few positive things I can say that came out of 2020. It was mostly a dumpster fire from beginning to end. There is one thing that stands out to me however. February 2nd, 2020 was the first time I saw Alborn live at The Rust Belt, opening for Adelita's Way and Buckcherry. I had heard of the band before, but never got the chance to see them live. It didn't take long for me to realize those guys had something special. Almost two years, and what seems like a lifetime later, The quartet from northern Illinois have traveled all over the United States playing alongside bands like Sevendust, Tantric, Badflower, and Shinedown. They are in regular rotation on I-Rock 93.5 and are headlining the I-Rock 93.5 Holiday Office Party Saturday, January 22nd. I seized the opportunity to reach out to Justin Taylor, frontman of the band, to get answers to my obligatory 9.35 Questions before they get so big that I'll have to go through his agent.

