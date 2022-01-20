Greenville Co. deputies investigating shooting at apartment complex
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday-night shooting at the Eagle Trace Apartments.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene, located at 1 Lakeside Drive, shortly before 11 p.m. When they arrived at the property, deputies report finding a man who had been shot.
The sheriff’s office says crews rushed the victim to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.
Investigators say the case is still active. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
