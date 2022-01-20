ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeTransfer owner WeRock sets Amsterdam IPO price range at 17.5-20.5 euros

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said on Thursday it had set a...

ADM profit jumps 14%, raises dividend

(Reuters) -Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday that rose nearly 14%, helped by strength at its carbohydrate solutions and nutrition units. The company said it plans to raise dividend by 8% to 40 cents per share. The commodity trader’s results offer a look into how...
MarketWatch

Victoria's Secret enters joint venture for stores in China

Victoria's Secret & Co. said Tuesday that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited to operate Victoria's Secret stores and the online business in China. Victoria's Secret will own 51% of the venture, and Regina Miracle, the remaining 49%. Victoria's Secret says the agreement will not impact the company's previously announced fourth-quarter guidance. The venture is expected to receive regulatory approval during the first quarter, and Regina Miracle will pay Victoria's Secret $45 million as consideration for the investment. Victoria's Secret stock has slipped 2.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 index is down 4.6% for the period.
WWD

Fabindia Sets IPO to Help Boost Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. NEW DELHI — Setting a route that only a limited number of Indian fashion and lifestyle retailers have taken, Fabindia has filed its papers for an initial public offering. The retailer has more than 300 stores in India and more than a dozen internationally. Fabindia plans to use the funds raised to boost its supply chain.More from WWDAsian Stars Rain, Zhang Ziyi Celebrate Nirav Modi's New Flagship StoreRami Kadi Couture Spring 2022Ambush Prefall 2022 In its filing, Fabindia also emphasized its work in “enabling and uplifting” those associated with company and making a “long and...
theedgemarkets.com

Senheng closes 20% below IPO price on Main Market debut

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): Consumer electrical and electronics retailer Senheng New Retail Bhd faltered on its maiden trading day on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market on Tuesday (Jan 25). It opened at 90 sen and rose to as high as RM1.01 before closing at 85.5 sen, representing a 21.5 sen...
Deliveroo reports 36% rise in gross value of orders in Q4

LONDON (Reuters) – Food delivery company Deliveroo said the gross transactional value of orders on its platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for the year. The British company said on Thursday that the...
Norway’s Summa raises $2.6 billion in latest ‘impact’ fund

LONDON (Reuters) – Summa Equity said it has raised 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) for Europe’s biggest-ever ‘impact’ fund, which is focused on helping meet the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The Oslo-based Nordic private equity firm said the fund aims to improve health and...
Seeking Alpha

Tech-focused SPAC DUET Acquisition prices $75M IPO

DUET Acquisition has priced its initial public offering of 7.5M units at $10.00/unit, for anticipated gross proceeds of $75M. Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 units at the IPO price. Each unit consists of one of the company's Class A common stock...
Precision Metaliks IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

Precision Metaliks Limited SME IPO to open on January 19 and will close on January 24, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2012 based in Hyderabad. They are engaged in trading and manufacturing Aluminium Alloy Wheels in a wide variety of sizes and finishing Alloy Wheels. With the guidance of a strong technical team, we deliver quality products in our segment. Their manufacturing unit is situated in Visakhapatnam SEZ, Duvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The products and services include Chrome Plated Alloy Wheels, Polished / Coated Alloy Wheels, Engineering Services, and Plastic / Aluminum Moldings.
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Bitcoin Mining And Real Estate Lead A 5 IPO Week

Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. REIT Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) plans to raise $252 million at a $603 million market cap. The company’s portfolio consists of 156 commercial properties across 32 states, focused on single-tenant, income producing industrial, medical, retail, and office properties. Four Springs’ properties were 99.8% leased as of 12/15/21, though its 10 largest tenants accounted for nearly half of its ABR.
Los Angeles Business Journal

CAA Parent Company TPG Sets IPO Share Price

The parent company of Creative Artists Agency and DirecTV set the price of its initial public offering with 33.9 million shares of Class A common stock at $29.50 per share. San Francisco-based private equity company TPG debuted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol “TPG” Jan. 13. The offering is expected to close Jan. 18.
stockxpo.com

TPG Prices IPO at $29.50 a Share

Private-equity firm TPG Inc. priced its initial public offering at $29.50 a share, people familiar with the matter said, in the first big test of the IPO market in the new year. The pricing is at the midpoint of TPG’s projected range for the offering of $28 to $31 apiece....
Seeking Alpha

Asset management firm TPG prices IPO at $29.50

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) has priced its IPO of 33.9M shares of Class A common stock at $29.50/share, including 28,310,194 shares being offered by the Company and 5,589,806 by an existing investor. Nasdaq trading will commence on January 13, 2022. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.39M shares. TPG intends to use approx....
Seeking Alpha

Consilium Acquisition I prices upsized $165M IPO, to go live today

Consilium Acquisition Corp I (CSLMU) has raised $165M by offering of 16.5M units (upsized from 15M units) at $10.00 per unit. Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.475M units. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant....
