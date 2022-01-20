WeTransfer owner WeRock sets Amsterdam IPO price range at 17.5-20.5 euros

Precision Metaliks Limited SME IPO to open on January 19 and will close on January 24, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2012 based in Hyderabad. They are engaged in trading and manufacturing Aluminium Alloy Wheels in a wide variety of sizes and finishing Alloy Wheels. With the guidance of a strong technical team, we deliver quality products in our segment. Their manufacturing unit is situated in Visakhapatnam SEZ, Duvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The products and services include Chrome Plated Alloy Wheels, Polished / Coated Alloy Wheels, Engineering Services, and Plastic / Aluminum Moldings.
