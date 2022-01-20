WeTransfer owner WeRock sets Amsterdam IPO price range at 17.5-20.5 euros

Victoria's Secret & Co. said Tuesday that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited to operate Victoria's Secret stores and the online business in China. Victoria's Secret will own 51% of the venture, and Regina Miracle, the remaining 49%. Victoria's Secret says the agreement will not impact the company's previously announced fourth-quarter guidance. The venture is expected to receive regulatory approval during the first quarter, and Regina Miracle will pay Victoria's Secret $45 million as consideration for the investment. Victoria's Secret stock has slipped 2.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 index is down 4.6% for the period.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO