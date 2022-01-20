Unilever shares gain after opting not to lift bid for GSK assets

Unilever has announced plans to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide as part of a company overhaul.The producer of hundreds of household-name brands including Dove, Hellman’s mayonnaise and Marmite said the cuts would be focused on management roles.Unilever has come under increasing pressure from shareholders to improve its financial performance in recent months.The consumer goods giant employs around 150,000 people globally, including 6,000 in the UK and Ireland. Under new plans announced on Tuesday, around 15 per cent of senior management roles and 5 per cent of junior management roles face the axe.Job losses will happen across the UK and worldwide, but...
