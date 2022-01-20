Unilever shares gain after opting not to lift bid for GSK assets

Unilever has said it will not increase its £50 billion offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) consumer arm which was rejected earlier this week.The Marmite and Dove soap manufacturer said it has considered financial documents from GSK over the business – which is due to be spun off later this year – but they have not changed Unilever’s view of its value.Shares in Unilever slid on Monday after it confirmed reports regarding the rejected approach.On Monday, Unilever said it would consider its next move after telling investors it believed the division, which owns brands including Sensodyne and Panadol, would be a “strong...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO