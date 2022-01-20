ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gina Rodriguez to Lead Apple TV Plus Adaptation of Pedro

By David Laguerre
Cover picture for the article“Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” Pedro Almodóvar’s hit dark comedy starring Carmen Maura and Fernando Guillén, will be adapted for an Apple TV Plus series. Gina Rodriguez is attached to star as Pepa Marcos, Maura’s original role in the 1988 film, and Almodóvar is slated to executive produce...

