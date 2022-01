Rudolph House is a modern residence of a car lover located in Stuttgart, Germany, designed in 2021 by Alexander Brenner Architects. This house for a Porsche enthusiast and car collector is built on a steep slope overlooking the city of Stuttgart. Like his previous house, which is right next to it (designed in 1997), it is located below a panoramic street that is common in Stuttgart. Therefore it is accessed via a car elevator that leads directly to the everyday garage and from there to the classic collector`s room. The garage and the collection are completely earth-covered in order to keep the footprint of the building as small as possible.

