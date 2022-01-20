Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Alec Baldwin is facing a lawsuit - one unrelated to the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust” last year. This one is filed by the widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan. The family claims Baldwin caused them to become the target...

SARA EVANS' HUSBAND ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The husband of Sara Evans has been arrested for felony domestic violence for allegedly trying to back over two people with a car. Former Alabama quarterback and sports radio host Jay Barker was arrested Saturday in Nashville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. The Tennessean reports two people were leaving a party early Saturday when Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle at a high rate of speed and tried to hit them, but missed. WABM-TV in Birmingham reports the arrest affidavit said Barker and one victim are married but separated and living apart. Barker could not be reached for comment.
‘SNL’ Cold Open Tackles Novak Djokovic, the Green M&M, ‘How I Met Your Father’

Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open was filled with political and pop culture references from the previous weeks — including Novak Djokovic, Wordle, How I Met Your Father, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, the green M&M and, of course, Donald Trump. Kate McKinnon’s Laura Ingraham made an appearance on her version of The Ingraham Angle. Before welcoming several guests, McKinnon’s Ingraham took a stab at Joe Biden’s presidency, saying that everyone could agree that “it’s a disaster.” She went on to list inflation, gas being $19 and the green M&M, who’s been “canceled just for being a whore.” Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz, Pete...
‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Tom Hanks Endorsing The US Administration Video

Doh! In a classic case of life imitating art, the recent White House video narrated by Tom Hanks promoting the achievements of the Biden administration has a parallel: a scene from the 2007 comedy adventure film The Simpsons Movie. In the 2007 version, a cartoon Hanks is shown saying, “Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine.” Sen. Ted Cruz was among the partisan crowd who couldn’t let it pass. “The Simpsons did it first!” Cruz chortled in a tweet. Commentator Matt Whitlock said, “Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life.” The recent White House version was designed to reflect on Biden’s first year in office and bring to light his triumphs at a time when many are spotlighting his struggles. Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life. https://t.co/chbda7wwEB pic.twitter.com/S22auEvc3O — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2022
Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
Washington Prepping For Third “Equalizer”?

Antoine Fuqua’s 2018 action-thriller “The Equalizer 2” offered something never seen before – Denzel Washington in a sequel. The actor has done plenty of remakes, adaptations and films that felt similar to something else, but the follow-up to 2014’s cinematic loose reimagining of the 1980s TV series “The Equalizer” was his first bonafide sequel.
Turkish film actress and ex-mayor Fatma Girik dies aged 79

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Fatma Girik, a beloved Turkish screen actress of the 1960s and 1970s and one-time district mayor, has died. She was 79. Girik died Monday in a hospital in Istanbul of multiple organ failure while being treated for COVID-19-related pneumonia. Along with Turkan Soray, Filiz Akin and Hulya Kocyigit, Girik was considered one of the four most iconic actresses of the Turkish film industry that was known as “Yesilcam” — after the street in Istanbul where film companies were based. She starred in some 180 films, often portraying strong, combative characters. In 1989, Girik was elected mayor of Istanbul’s Sisli district — a position she held until 1994. In more recent years, she appeared in several Turkish TV series. Her funeral was planned for Tuesday.
Today in Entertainment History

On Jan. 24, 1952, Carl Perkins married Valda Crider in Corinth, Mississippi. In 1957, Elvis Presley recorded the song “Teddy Bear.”. In 1969, Jethro Tull played their first U.S. concert, in New York City. They were the opening act for Led Zeppelin. In 1970, James “Shep” Sheppard, the lead...
Meredith Marks Is “Sickened” By Jennie Nguyen’s “Racist And Prejudicial Posts”

Meredith Marks has entered the chat. The firestorm surrounding Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jennie Nguyen is far from over. After it was revealed that Jennie posted, shared and liked incredibly offensive memes to her Facebook account less than two years ago, her castmates are weighing in. One by one, each housewife […] The post Meredith Marks Is “Sickened” By Jennie Nguyen’s “Racist And Prejudicial Posts” appeared first on Reality Tea.
