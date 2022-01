Canadian variable mortgage rates will likely see a major increase in 2022, according to projections by BMO. “On the variable side, 100 basis points or more of BoC tightening is in the cards over the course of this year,” said Robert Kavcic, economist at BMO. “For housing, the shift into lower-rate variable mortgages in 2021 kept the fire going, but the market will no longer be able to hide from higher rates this year.”

