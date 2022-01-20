Best of the Night in the NBA: Joel Embiid, Nikola Nokic and more

It was a wild night in the NBA on Wednesday with lots of stellar performances. Fifteen players put up 30-plus point performances, while a few MVP candidates had arguably their best games of the season.

Here are our picks for the MVP of the Night, the International Player of the Night, the Rookie of the Night, the Breakout of the Night, as well as the player who struggled the most in the Rough Night category.

MVP of the Night

Joel Embiid: 50 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steals, 3 blocks, 17-23 FG

RUNNER UPS

Nikola Jokic: 49 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 1 block, 16-25 FG

Luka Doncic: 41 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 13-24 FG

Trae Young: 37 points, 5 rebounds, 14 assists, 1 steal, 10-17 FG

Dejounte Murray: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, 3 steals, 11-20 FG

Domantas Sabonis: 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block, 9-12 FG

American Player of the Night 🇺🇸

Trae Young: 37 points, 5 rebounds, 14 assists, 1 steals, 10-17 FG

RUNNER UPS

Dejounte Murray: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, 3 steals, 11-20 FG

Terry Rozier: 28 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 10-18 FG

Caris LeVert: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steals, 12-16 FG

Saddiq Bey: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steals, 10-18 FG

Bam Adebayo: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks, 8-12 FG

Rookie of the Night

Ayo Dosunmu: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 7-8 FG

RUNNERS UPS

Day’Ron Sharpe: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 5-6 FG

Evan Mobley: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 8-12 FG

Aaron Wiggins: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 8-11 FG

Chris Duarte: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 4-13 FG

BJ Boston: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 6-13 FG

Breakout of the Night

Caleb Martin: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 8-12 FG

RUNNER UPS

Mo Bamba: 32 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 12-15 FG

Saddiq Bey: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 10-18 FG

Garrison Mathews: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 5-10 FG

Terence Davis: 35 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 11-23 FG

Rough Night

Jayson Tatum: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steals, 2 turnovers, 5-19 FG

RUNNER UPS

Jimmy Butler: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers, 1-4 FG

James Harden: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 8 turnovers, 7-21 FG

Russell Westbrook: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover 5-17 FG

Thaddeus Young: 1 point, 3 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 block, 3 turnovers 0-2 FG

Buddy Hield: 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 0-2 FG