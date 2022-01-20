ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of the Night in the NBA: Joel Embiid, Nikola Nokic and more

By Dionysis Aravantinos, Follow @AravantinosDA
 4 days ago
It was a wild night in the NBA on Wednesday with lots of stellar performances. Fifteen players put up 30-plus point performances, while a few MVP candidates had arguably their best games of the season.

Here are our picks for the MVP of the Night, the International Player of the Night, the Rookie of the Night, the Breakout of the Night, as well as the player who struggled the most in the Rough Night category.

MVP of the Night

Joel Embiid: 50 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steals, 3 blocks, 17-23 FG

RUNNER UPS

Nikola Jokic: 49 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 1 block, 16-25 FG

Luka Doncic: 41 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 13-24 FG

Trae Young: 37 points, 5 rebounds, 14 assists, 1 steal, 10-17 FG

Dejounte Murray: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, 3 steals, 11-20 FG

Domantas Sabonis: 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block, 9-12 FG

American Player of the Night 🇺🇸

Trae Young: 37 points, 5 rebounds, 14 assists, 1 steals, 10-17 FG

RUNNER UPS

Dejounte Murray: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, 3 steals, 11-20 FG

Terry Rozier: 28 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 10-18 FG

Caris LeVert: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steals, 12-16 FG

Saddiq Bey: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steals, 10-18 FG

Bam Adebayo: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks, 8-12 FG

Rookie of the Night

Ayo Dosunmu: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 7-8 FG

RUNNERS UPS

Day’Ron Sharpe: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 5-6 FG

Evan Mobley: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 8-12 FG

Aaron Wiggins: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 8-11 FG

Chris Duarte: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 4-13 FG

BJ Boston: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 6-13 FG

Breakout of the Night

Caleb Martin: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 8-12 FG

RUNNER UPS

Mo Bamba: 32 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 12-15 FG

Saddiq Bey: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 10-18 FG

Garrison Mathews: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 5-10 FG

Terence Davis: 35 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 11-23 FG

Rough Night

Jayson Tatum: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steals, 2 turnovers, 5-19 FG

RUNNER UPS

Jimmy Butler: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers, 1-4 FG

James Harden: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 8 turnovers, 7-21 FG

Russell Westbrook: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover 5-17 FG

Thaddeus Young: 1 point, 3 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 block, 3 turnovers 0-2 FG

Buddy Hield: 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 0-2 FG

Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Is Averaging More Points Than Minutes In 2022

Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant big men of the modern-day. He is a throwback big that can destroy opponents on the interior, but he is also capable of stepping out to the perimeter and shooting jumpers. Embiid is definitely one of those "unicorn" big men that is extremely versatile.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: J.J. Redick just wants the best for Joel Embiid

What Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick had on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers was something special. After taking the association by storm, albeit in a sample size of games not quite large enough to garner Rookie of the Year award considerations, general manager Bryan Colangelo went out and signed the best shooter on the open market to help space the field for his premier post performer.
NBA
inquirer.com

Best and worst from Sixers-Spurs: Another 30-plus-point performance by Joel Embiid, quality foul shooting, and more

SAN ANTONIO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 115-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night at the AT&T Center. Best performance: It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Joel Embiid gets this for the second consecutive game. The Sixers center finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. It was his 12th consecutive road game with 30 or more points. Twelve of Embiid’s points came in the third quarter.
NBA
Joel Embiid opens up on doing more for Sixers with Ben Simmons gone

The Philadelphia 76ers have had to play a different style in the 2021-22 season than in the previous years as they work through the absence of Ben Simmons. While the team’s offensive execution has left much to be desired at times, it has been able to lean on Joel Embiid on a regular basis. He delivered again in the 115-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He had 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. It was another terrific performance for the big fella in a season full of them.
NBA
FOX Sports

Joel Embiid staking claim as game's best big during huge January

The pendulum that is the best big man debate is swinging in one big's direction –– at least this week. Joel Embiid and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic are often the two larger-than-life individuals that occupy the conversation revolving around who is the best behemoth in the NBA, and this week, Embiid earned himself some votes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The massive Jerami Grant trade offer the Pistons rejected from Lakers, revealed

Detroit Pistons stud Jerami Grant has been on the radar of the Los Angeles Lakers for quite some time now. The general belief is that the 27-year-old forward could be the missing piece the Lakers need to turn their season around. He’s definitely not going to come for cheap, though, and it sounds like Detroit has already turned down LA’s initial trade offer for the highly-touted wingman.
NBA
