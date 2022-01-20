ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Permits serve as legal ‘insurance’ for pistol owners in Pennsylvania

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a pistol at your house for protection or just like plinking around with it on the range, you don’t need a permit to carry the gun. However, if you want to conceal a handgun in your pocket while hunting or occasionally have a pistol in your vehicle, it’s...

Nick Tyson
4d ago

wat they don't tell u is, if u have any type of charge from yrs ago they will deny u n charge u to make up the funds they lost out on at the beginning of the plandemice. so unfortunately just like every other law, law enforcement is twisting it to their benefit.

John Young
4d ago

20.00 for five years is the cheapest insurance you can get to carry concealed.

