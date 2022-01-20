Permits serve as legal ‘insurance’ for pistol owners in Pennsylvania

A hunter from Pennsylvania recently paid a $700 penalty after he illegally took a deer in Chautauqua County. The New York State DEC reports that one of its officers received a complaint on November 22nd from a resident in the Town of Ripley who said he heard a shot close to his home the day before. When the complainant went outside to check things out, he saw a gray sedan quickly drive away. The Environmental Conservation Officer learned that the suspect was not from New York State, and he contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission for assistance. The officer then met the hunter, who admitted to illegally taking the deer, possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and discharging a firearm from the roadway. According to the DEC, the suspect is also facing additional charges in Pennsylvania for drug possession, as the warden saw illegal drugs in the residence while investigating the deer incident. The suspect paid the fine in Ripley Town Court on January 6th.

RIPLEY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO