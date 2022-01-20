ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Amazon is jumping into the in-store shopping apparel game

Longview News-Journal
 4 days ago

Amazon Style will be the online...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Virtual Store Openings Tease the Future of Shopping

Virtual stores have come a long way since 2016 when eBay and Australian department store Myer launched the first virtual reality (VR) department store. Back then, shoppers browse over 12,500 Myer items through “shopticals,” or specially designed VR viewers. Smart technology would suggest other items based on users’ original selections as participants moved throughout the space. Today, new advancements can achieve similar capabilities without using shopticals or any other barriers to entry. In November, Kontoor Brands-owned Lee and Wrangler’s first virtual stores offered consumers a more interactive approach to online shopping. Shoppers enter a dedicated website to access a three-dimensional digital version of...
RETAIL
SPY

Amazon’s Secret House Brand of KN95 Face Masks Is $9 Off Today

Counterfeit N95 and KN95 face masks are a growing problem, both because the fake masks are becoming more convincing and because of the sheer volume of them on the market. The New York Times reported in November 2021 that “fake masks are still sold everywhere,” and the Times report specifically cited popular mask brands on Amazon such as Boncare and ChiSip. Recently, we spoke with several experts, including an Amazon spokesperson, to understand how to spot counterfeit masks when shopping through online retailers such as Amazon. Despite the potential for risk, we know that many shoppers are going to buy N95 and...
SHOPPING
SPY

Price Drop Alert: Get Apple AirPods for $99 Right Now on Amazon

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) With Wireless Charging Looking for the best AirPods deals for January 202? Each week SPY.com editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to make sure you’re always getting the best possible deals on AirPods. Last year Apple finally released a new generation of AirPods, and the 3rd Generation AirPods offer some serious...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Store Shopping#Online Retailers#Amazon Style
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
Longview News-Journal

Amazon to launch a physical fashion store

Amazon are set to launch a physical fashion store. The online tech giant will be launching the first branch of in-person shopping brand, Amazon Style, in Los Angeles this year, the company has announced. In a blog post, Amazon wrote: "We’re excited to introduce Amazon Style, our first-ever physical fashion...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Amazon ponders clothing store

NEW YORK — First, Amazon competed with malls. Now, it’s moving inside one. The online retailing giant said, Thursday, that it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year. It’s the latest foray into brick-and-mortar for Amazon, which already sells more than 10% of all clothes in the US.
GLENDALE, CA
TechCrunch

Amazon is opening its first physical clothing store

Amazon said it will offer “hundreds of brands” chosen by fashion creators and “feedback provided by millions of customers shopping on Amazon.com.” It didn’t specify which, but its online store currently carries products from designers like Oscar de la Renta, Altuzarra and La Perla. However, many luxury and high-end brands have resisted listing goods online with Amazon.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
963kklz.com

Amazon Opening New Stores In Malls

As much as we love ordering through Amazon and avoiding the hassle of going to the mall, it now seems that Amazon might want you to go to the mall and shop. The Mike & Carla Morning Show also talked about how most people are willing to stop saving and start spending.
INTERNET
Motley Fool

Amazon's Opening a Futuristic, Shop-by-Code Clothing Store

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Amazon has disrupted pharmacies, small business lending, cloud computing, the fulfillment and delivery supply chain, and who could forget the entire global retail economy.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Shop Oprah's Favorite Face Mask on Amazon

Oprah Winfey's 2021 list of Favorite Things was released and it's still our favorite well into 2022! The mogul's famed product roundup made its return for the holiday season with 110 Oprah-approved goodies that are perfect for gifting and receiving -- plus they're all available on Amazon too. In celebration...
SHOPPING
fox2detroit.com

Amazon's first in-store shopping experience to open later this year

FOX 2 - Amazon is opening its first-ever physical clothing store called Amazon Style later this year. The store will feature display items, allowing for more options to shop for, and excludes "clutter" caused by clothing racks, according to a press release. Customers at the store will use the Amazon...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Amazon Opening Fashion Store with Digital Fitting Rooms

Amazon is launching a physical store for fashion that enables people to shop digitally, try selections on in real life (IRL), and get suggestions based on users’ algorithms, Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style said in a blog post on Thursday (Jan. 20). The first location is expected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenerdstash.com

Official Shonen Jump Store Revealed Online

Shonen Jump seems to be starting 2022 with some big moves. Earlier this week it was announced that they had a big announcement coming today. Some online bemoaned that it could be the next NFT craze. But it was finally revealed that wasn’t the case. Instead, the US has received its official Shonen Jump online store! The news was first emailed to subscribers before going public only hours ago. Licensed merch has been pretty common lately, such as Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen streetwear. That said, this is the first official store site from Shonen Jump itself. All their hit series will have a multitude of clothing and gear available.
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals To Shop Now

We are in the depths of winter and sinking into our couches with a good series to watch is our priority. There's only one way to make it better: a new TV from Amazon! Right now, Amazon Deals has loads of discounts on TVs and electronics to take advantage of. But the deals aren't just on TVs -- you can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to make winter a bit easier. With that in mind, we picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love with Amazon Deals.
ELECTRONICS
biztechmagazine.com

NRF22: The In-Store Shopping Experience Is Due for an Overhaul

Consumers are showing an eagerness to get back to in-person shopping — a fact that is a mixed blessing for many retailers. They certainly want shoppers to flock to their stores and buy their goods, but they gather far more data from online shopping transactions than from in-store and are now struggling to decide how to narrow that data gap.
RETAIL
DFW Community News

Amazon May Be Planning a Galleria Store

According to paperwork filed with the State of Texas, Amazon may be planning a store in the Galleria — but what kind of store is still up for guesses. The Dallas Morning News reported last week that the e-retail giant’s documentation indicates the company is planning to build a 4,500 square foot store, at a cost of $546,000.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy