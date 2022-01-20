Amazon is jumping into the in-store shopping apparel game

Shonen Jump seems to be starting 2022 with some big moves. Earlier this week it was announced that they had a big announcement coming today. Some online bemoaned that it could be the next NFT craze. But it was finally revealed that wasn’t the case. Instead, the US has received its official Shonen Jump online store! The news was first emailed to subscribers before going public only hours ago. Licensed merch has been pretty common lately, such as Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen streetwear. That said, this is the first official store site from Shonen Jump itself. All their hit series will have a multitude of clothing and gear available.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO