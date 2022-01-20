ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

See inside princess' $535 million villa that's up for auction

Longview News-Journal
 4 days ago

A villa owned by Italian Princess Rita Carpenter...

www.news-journal.com

$533M Rome villa owned by San Antonio-born princess fails to sell

A villa in Rome containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio went on a court-ordered auction block Tuesday, thanks to an inheritance dispute pitting the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families against their stepmother, a Texas-born princess. Princess Rita Jenrett Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly known as Rita Carpenter,...
Once, twice, sold? Rome villa with Caravaggio up for auction

ROME — (AP) — A villa in Rome containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio went on a court-ordered auction block Tuesday, thanks to an inheritance dispute pitting the heirs of one of Rome's aristocratic families against their stepmother, a Texas-born princess. Princess Rita Jenrett Boncompagni Ludovisi,...
Roman villa housing Caravaggio up for auction amid legal dispute

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio and at the centre of a legal battle between a former Playboy model and the sons of her late husband, an Italian prince, will go up for auction Tuesday. The sprawling property, valued at 471 million euros (almost $540 million), is a Baroque jewel with gorgeous gardens and a valuable art collection that also includes frescoes by Guercino. Art lovers are demanding the Italian state step in to buy the spectacular property, arguing that artistic treasures should be protected and available for public viewing. But the government might not have enough to cough up for it -- the auction is only open to those who can put up 10 percent of the starting price of 353 million euros -- and rumoured buyers include Bill Gates and the Sultan of Brunei.
