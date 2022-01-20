ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

O2 Throws It Back to the 2000s With Flash Mob Starring Pop Band Steps

By Brittaney Kiefer
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNostalgia has long been a popular tool of marketers....

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
24hip-hop.com

Pop Punk Star Crape Is Next To Blow

New York gave birth to a Pop Punk/Rock artist named Crape. At an early age, Crape moved across the United States to the ‘Bay Area’ where he familiarized himself with the music scene. Crape’s unique sound brings an upbeat, punk rock vibe that the listeners cannot get enough...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Mob#Telecom#Marketers#Nostalgia#Aughts
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops Stunning Snap From Underwater Photoshoot

On Sunday night, American Pickers star Danielle Colby posted a stunning picture from a recent underwater photoshoot. Season 23 of the hit History Channel series is currently airing as of New Year’s Day. Pickers Mike Wolfe, his brother, Robbie Wolfe, and Colby are back searching for more forgotten treasures. Longtime picker Frank Fritz isn’t with the show anymore, but the rest of the crew have pressed on as they look for items to fill up their Antique Archaeology shops.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
protocol.com

She built her business on Amazon. She’s suing because she says Amazon made it impossible.

In May 2019, Ahaji Amos set up in a limited liability corporation to create a delivery company for Amazon packages in Durham, North Carolina. Nearly three years later, Amos is suing Amazon Logistics, alleging that the company misled her about the potential for success in the partnership and claiming that Amazon designed the program to make it nearly impossible for the LLC to be profitable or independent.
DURHAM, NC
Radar Online.com

Adele Flees Las Vegas, Spotted In Slippers At Boyfriend Rich Paul's Beverly Hills Mansion Hours After Tearfully Canceling Shows

Adele left Las Vegas immediately after canceling her Las Vegas shows for what was supposed to be her residency opening weekend. The 33-year-old songbird was photographed arriving at her boyfriend Rich Paul's Beverly Hills, California, home in the dead of night following her tearful announcement that left several fans stuck in Sin City without a show to go to.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Sentinel & Enterprise

A pop star becomes a guru

“No matter what any rock star tells you, they’re all conscious of the cult of personality,” Alex Ebert said, looking like a tenured musicology professor with his tan button-down shirt, shaggy beard and horn-rimmed glasses, while seated amid grand pianos and organs. “For a lot of them, that’s their primary occupation.”
NFL
Elite Daily

Paramore, Lil Huddy, And So Many Bands Will Perform At This Epic Emo-Pop Festival

Get ready to embrace some major early 2000s nostalgia. The 2022 When We Were Young festival was just announced, and it features the emo-rock lineup of your dreams. Paramore? They’re on the bill. Lil Huddy? He’s there, too. Oh, and My Chemical Romance, whose 2019 reunion shook fans to the core, will be headlining.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Chris Martin On Why 'Back To The Future' Made Him Want To Start A Band

Inspiration can come from the most interesting of places, and for Chris Martin that was the 1985 film Back to the Future. During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson show, the Coldplay frontman and pop star gushed about how much they love playing covers live, which led Martin to recall his favorite memory of playing someone else's song.
MUSIC
Benzinga

Step Right Up: Pop Mart Excites Investors with Foray Into Theme Parks

Pop Mart is reportedly planning to open its first theme park in Beijing as it looks to jumpstart its slowing growth. Maker of popular collectible toys is looking to leverage its intellectual property in a China theme park market that was worth 426 billion yuan last year. By Trevor Mo.
ECONOMY
LocalNewsMatters.org

Noise Pop 2022: Five Bay Area bands you don’t want to miss

From its inception in 1993, Noise Pop has championed independent musicians of all stripes. The annual Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival, once a single night at The Independent (then The Kennel Club), has since become a Bay Area mainstay, featuring an eclectic variety of established and up-and-coming artists. Previous headliners include well-known names like the White Stripes, Modest Mouse, Best Coast, Bright Eyes, Death Cab for Cutie, Television and the Flaming Lips.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sonoma Index Tribune

Nepali pop star keeping busy in Sonoma

Many well-known and influential people call the Sonoma Valley their home. We share our valley with one particular woman who is quite a star in her home country of Nepal. Nalina Chitrakar lives here with her husband and high-school-aged son, calling Sonoma home for almost 10 years. Here, Chitrakar can live and shop unbothered by thrilled fans who recognize her or paparazzi popping photos, as she experiences in her home country.
SONOMA, CA
SFGate

‘When We Were Young’: 5 Questions We Have About the 2000s Emo and Pop-Punk Blowout

On Tuesday afternoon, an emo festival designed to bait millennials around the world materialized of thin air. Headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, When We Were Young is set to take place in Las Vegas on Oct. 22. The poster is full of band names you either haven’t thought about in years or have thought about every single day since you hit puberty: AFI, the Used, 3OH!3, Hawthorne Heights, the Ready Set, Anberlin. Alongside the emo and pop-punk heavyweights like Bring Me the Horizon, Bright Eyes, and Avril Lavigne are some newer names, like viral punks the Linda Lindas and TikTok stars Jxdn and Lil Huddy.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy