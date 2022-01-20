ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brentford 1-3 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have won their 300th Premier League away game, the first team to reach the milestone in the competition. Meanwhile, Brentford have conceded 3+ goals in each of their past...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City held by Southampton, Rashford lifts Man Utd into fourth

Aymeric Laporte spared Manchester City's blushes as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Manchester United moved into fourth place after Marcus Rashford's last-gasp goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday. Ferguson was unbeaten in three matches as caretaker boss against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal before Carlo Ancelotti took charge just over two years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard ‘eyes loan move away from Manchester United’ with Newcastle keen

What the papers sayThe Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is looking to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, and it is believed Newcastle are interested in a potential loan deal.Brentford are finalising a deal for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract is reportedly for six months with an option for a one-year extension, however it all hinges on whether Eriksen completes his medical following his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford strikes in stoppage time as Man Utd snatch victory over West Ham

Super-sub Marcus Rashford struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Manchester United broke West Ham hearts and lifted the roof off Old Trafford.In the Carabao Cup earlier in the season David Moyes led the Hammers to their first win at the Red Devils since 2007 and he looked set to leave with a potentially vital point in the race for Champions League qualification.But United dug deep and secured victory with virtually the last kick of the game as Edinson Cavani crossed for fellow substitute Rashford to score in front of a rocking Stretford End to seal a 1-0 win.It was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David De Gea hopes dramatic win over West Ham can kickstart Man Utd’s season

David De Gea hopes Manchester United’s “unbelievable” stoppage-time winner against top-four rivals West Ham will be the moment that kickstarts their campaign.Long since out of the Premier League title race, the FA Cup and Champions League remain the Red Devils’ only route to silverware having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Saturday’s opponents.That win in September was West Ham’s first at Old Trafford since 2007 and David Moyes was unable to mastermind another memorable triumph at his former club on Saturday afternoon.Ralf Rangnick’s side looked comfortable for the most part but it took a last-gasp strike from substitute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash

One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said. The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday. It has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley: Misfiring Gunners suffer blow in top-four race as Clarets claim valuable point

Arsenal lost ground in the race for the top four as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners dominated the game, attempting 20 shots and having 76 per cent of the possession, but bottom side Burnley, who had not played a Premier League fixture in three weeks due to Covid postponements, defended resolutely to claim a valuable point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Southampton 1-1 Man City: Pick of the stats

Southampton have avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with Manchester City in a single season for the first time since 2002-03, while these two sides have drawn both games in a single season in the competition for the first time since 1994-95. Manchester City have conceded first in 14...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea do not have psychological edge over Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea not to expect a psychological edge over Tottenham after dumping Spurs out of the Carabao Cup.Chelsea will meet Tottenham for the third time this month in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.The Blues beat their bitter London rivals 3-0 on aggregate across the two-legged League Cup semi-final, but boss Tuchel has rejected any ideas of a mental advantage.“We have played three matches in such a short time which is pretty unusual and uncommon normally, that is why they know what we do and we know more or less what they do,” said Tuchel.“But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE

