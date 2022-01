Funding Totals $10M With Latest Additions From Investors; CodeSee Empowers Developers and Teams to Improve Understanding of Code. announced it has raised $7 million in additional funding, bringing the company’s raised total to $10 million. The add-on seed funding was led by new investors Wellington Access Ventures, Plexo Capital, and existing investors with participation from angel investors Adam Gross (former CEO of Heroku) and Window Snyder (former Chief Security Officer of Square, Intel and Fastly), among many others. CodeSee will use the funds to build and launch new Maps features to address surging customer demand and expand its enterprise and teams offering.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO