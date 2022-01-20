8th Wall and Ericsson Emodo Announce New Partnership to Enable Web AR Ads That Offer Immediate Engagement and Scale
Partnership connects 8th Wall’s technology and developer ecosystem with Emodo’s advertiser and publisher network to introduce embeddable AR ad units. The leader in web-based augmented reality, 8th Wall, and Ericsson’s mobile advertising solution business, Emodo, today announced an official partnership which establishes an end-to-end web-based augmented reality (WebAR) advertising solution. The...martechseries.com
