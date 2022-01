The acquisition of its VAR partner will accelerate the company’s growth in a key geographic location. Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced it has acquired Skillslive, an educational consulting agency, located in Melbourne, Australia, that takes a collaborative approach to align learning pathways with professional development, competencies, compliance, certification, and accreditation. The acquisition of Skillslive will contribute to the expansion of Docebo’s footprint in Australia and accelerate time-to-market by immediately adding specialized talent and infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO