Photos: Adam Rippon through the years

Former Olympic figure skater and medalist Adam Rippon announced Wednesday on Instagram that he and his fiancé, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, wed on Dec. 31. “SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED,” Rippon, 32, wrote in the caption (click through to see both photos). “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now’. So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21”

