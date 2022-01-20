ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Adam Rippon through the years

WUSA

Adam Rippon Marries Jussi-Pekka Kajaala in Surprise Ceremony

Congratulations to former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon! The 32-year-old athlete revealed on Wednesday that he got married to his longtime love, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala. Rippon and Kajaala, who hails from Finland, started dating in 2018 after meeting on Tinder. They got engaged last February and Kajaala moved to Los Angeles to be with Rippon in December after dating long-distance. Rippon Instagrammed a picture of his now-husband kissing him on the head while he holds their dog, Tony. His gold wedding ring is on prominent display.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Adam Rippon reveals he and his fiancé got married on New Year's Eve

Former Olympic figure skater and medalist Adam Rippon announced Wednesday on Instagram that he and his fiancé, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, wed on Dec. 31. “SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED,” Rippon, 32, wrote in the caption (click through to see both photos). “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now’. So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21”
CELEBRITIES
Beaumont Enterprise

Adam Rippon looks back at his role in 2018 Olympics

So, it's just another competition? Got to treat the Winter Olympics that way?. Many athletes say that, perhaps trying to convince themselves that the Games are a regular, no major deal kind of event. Adam Rippon even used that ploy back in 2018. Then Rippon — and the sporting world...
CELEBRITIES
